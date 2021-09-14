Qcash Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $70.46 million and approximately $220.18 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00079519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00120790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00170502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,493.85 or 0.99689114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.64 or 0.07139194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00886436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.