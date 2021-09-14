QCM Cayman Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,014 ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 239,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

NYSE ING opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.51.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.