QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $88,000 Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 93,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Semler bought 433,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,688.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $932,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:UONE opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.80. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $24.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

