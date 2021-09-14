QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $108.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

