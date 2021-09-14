Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $12.75 or 0.00027378 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $259.76 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000115 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,731,002 coins and its circulating supply is 98,697,199 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

