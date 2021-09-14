Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $24.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.10 million and the lowest is $23.08 million. Quanterix reported sales of $31.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $101.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $106.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $127.86 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $137.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $287,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock worth $998,631. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 122,728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,690,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanterix by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,485. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.43.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

