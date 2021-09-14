Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,758,000 after acquiring an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,586,000 after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $149.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,540 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.