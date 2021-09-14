Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $205.02 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

