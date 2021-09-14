Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of BankUnited worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 104.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 295.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 19.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 153,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $2,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.