Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $161.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.92 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

