Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $40,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHPT stock opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $9,931,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,183,168 shares of company stock valued at $263,193,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

