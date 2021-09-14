Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rain Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. The stock had a trading volume of 627 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rain Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 317,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,416.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 269,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,432,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

