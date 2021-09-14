Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

RNGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.09. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 79.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

