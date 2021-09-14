Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.35. 415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,666. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $29.40.

RANI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

