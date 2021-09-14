Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after buying an additional 1,510,309 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 77,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,586. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

