Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 150,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,124,586. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

