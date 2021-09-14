Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $39,880,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $11,462,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,560,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.10. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

