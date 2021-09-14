Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BeyondSpring (BYSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) recently:

9/14/2021 – BeyondSpring was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

9/10/2021 – BeyondSpring had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2021 – BeyondSpring is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – BeyondSpring had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/19/2021 – BeyondSpring had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

8/17/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

8/4/2021 – BeyondSpring had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – BeyondSpring was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,978. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $882.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 22.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

