Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $23.41 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.93.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 150.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 227,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,622,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

