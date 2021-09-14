Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Short Interest Down 89.5% in August

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Red White & Bloom Brands stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. 77,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,311. Red White & Bloom Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Red White & Bloom Brands Company Profile

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

