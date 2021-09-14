Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 2,479 Shares

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,611,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $639.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

