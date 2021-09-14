Renasant Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend payment by 20.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. Renasant’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renasant stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,811 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Renasant worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

