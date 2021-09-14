renBTC Hits Market Capitalization of $721.67 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $721.67 million and $5.04 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $47,127.32 or 0.99979109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00142964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.92 or 0.00842062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00044844 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,313 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

