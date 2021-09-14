REPO (REPO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,567.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $39,567.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079856 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00121401 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171421 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.36 or 0.99872418 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.94 or 0.07097968 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.41 or 0.00913932 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.
About REPO
According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “
Buying and Selling REPO
