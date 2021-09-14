REPO (REPO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,567.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $39,567.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00079856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00121401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00171421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,488.36 or 0.99872418 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.94 or 0.07097968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.41 or 0.00913932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002890 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.