Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.60. 56,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 103,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REPYY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.7158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Repsol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

