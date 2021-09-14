Request (REQ) Hits Market Cap of $217.65 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Request has a total market cap of $217.65 million and $24.73 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

