Research Analysts Set Expectations for Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.37 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.04 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The stock has a market cap of C$672.77 million and a PE ratio of 71.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.40.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

