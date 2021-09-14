Research Analysts Set Expectations for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yamaha Motor in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on YAMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. CLSA downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $27.49 on Monday. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

