Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Best Buy (BBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently:

9/10/2021 – Best Buy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $136.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

8/25/2021 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $109.00.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $111.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,185. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

