Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 8,346 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $4,595,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $1,228,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 101.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $381,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $31.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

