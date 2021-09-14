Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 887 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $349.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.71 and a 200-day moving average of $341.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

