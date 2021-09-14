Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $349,000 in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 425,316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 639,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,087,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

