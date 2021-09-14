Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 371 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

SCHR opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

