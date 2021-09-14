Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 237 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

ECL opened at $224.46 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

