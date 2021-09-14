Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) vs. Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Head to Head Survey

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value -88.60% -24.08% -12.45% Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74%

Risk and Volatility

Retail Value has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $169.81 million 3.23 -$93.55 million ($4.72) -5.51 Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 24.47 $10.00 million N/A N/A

Vidler Water Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Retail Value shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vidler Water Resources beats Retail Value on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About Vidler Water Resources

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

