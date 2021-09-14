Reviewing Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services -5.36% 20.59% 0.62% Till Capital N/A -14.84% -4.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingsway Financial Services and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services $61.36 million 2.10 -$6.72 million N/A N/A Till Capital $160,000.00 102.68 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Till Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services beats Till Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

