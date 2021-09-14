Reviewing RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get RxSight alerts:

This table compares RxSight and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical 10.08% 14.07% 11.13%

88.3% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RxSight and STAAR Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A STAAR Surgical $163.46 million 40.09 $5.91 million $0.35 395.09

STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RxSight and STAAR Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00 STAAR Surgical 0 4 1 0 2.20

RxSight presently has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 47.45%. STAAR Surgical has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.48%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than STAAR Surgical.

Summary

STAAR Surgical beats RxSight on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.