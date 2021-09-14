RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%.

Shares of RFIL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.70. 622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $87.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 11,930 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

