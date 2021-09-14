Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MEI opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.