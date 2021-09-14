Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,855 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $79,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after buying an additional 124,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 257,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after buying an additional 319,495 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBC opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

