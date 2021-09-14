Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,765 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5,243.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,686,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after buying an additional 114,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of VSTO opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

