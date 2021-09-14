Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,832 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,832 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,543 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,464.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 63,030 shares of company stock worth $2,365,650 in the last 90 days. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

AAT stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

