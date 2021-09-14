Richard E. Perlman Sells 64,675 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 64,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $3,725,926.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $59.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

