RING X PLATFORM Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $836,902.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00146360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00736915 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 288,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

