Rio DeFi Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RFUEL)

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.43 or 0.00821343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

