Ripio Credit Network Hits Market Capitalization of $11.32 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and approximately $44,210.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00116389 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026274 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

