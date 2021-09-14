Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Shares Down 2%

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$80.51 and last traded at C$80.66. Approximately 133,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 162,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.31.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$76.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.98. The stock has a market cap of C$8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

