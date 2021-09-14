River Road Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,122 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $88,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock worth $10,324,363 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 25,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,440. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

