River Road Asset Management LLC Has $249.90 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133,740 shares during the quarter. NCR makes up about 2.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.19% of NCR worth $249,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after buying an additional 533,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NCR by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in NCR by 10.4% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after purchasing an additional 136,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,907 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NCR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.32. 12,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00.
NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.
In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
NCR Profile
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.
