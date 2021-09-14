River Road Asset Management LLC Has $249.90 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133,740 shares during the quarter. NCR makes up about 2.7% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.19% of NCR worth $249,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,325,000 after buying an additional 533,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NCR by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in NCR by 10.4% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NCR by 8.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,367,000 after purchasing an additional 136,072 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,907 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.32. 12,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

