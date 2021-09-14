River Road Asset Management LLC Has $36.07 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,702 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $36,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

NYSE GD traded down $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $196.68. 13,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,874. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $206.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

